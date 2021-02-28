Jammu and Kashmir reports 97 new positive cases, 123599 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 97 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 24 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 126383. Also 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 72 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 03 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 126383 positive cases, 828 are Active Positive, 123599 have recovered and 1956 have died; 725 in Jammu division and 1231 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 5174945 test results available, 5048562 samples have been tested as negative till 27thFebruary, 2021.

Till date 1305981 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 33747 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 828 in isolation and 108673 in home surveillance. Besides, 1160777 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 26991 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 343 Active Positive, 26187 recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 461 deaths; Baramulla has 8255 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today)with 87Active Positive, 7993 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 175 deaths; Budgam reported 7880 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 34 active positive cases, 7726 recovered (including 06cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5855 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 40 Active Positive, 5725 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 90 deaths; Kupwara has 5683 positive cases, 12 Active Positive, 5575 recoveries, 96 deaths; Anantnag district has 5016 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 39 Active Positive, 4891 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 86 deaths; Bandipora has 4716 positive cases with 18 Active Positive and 4636 recoveries, 62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4668 positive cases with 12 Active Positive, 4609 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 47deaths; Kulgam has 2731 positive cases (including 04 cases reports today) with 19 Active Positive, 2658 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2606 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)19 active positive cases, 2547 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 25217 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 110 active positive cases, 24734 recoveries, 373 deaths; Udhampur has 4313 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) 70active positive cases, 4186 recoveries and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3876 positive caseswith 02 active positive, 3819 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 55 deaths; Doda has 3438 positive cases ( including 01 cases reported today) with 02 Active positive, 3372 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3260 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 04 active positive cases, 3203 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2738 positive cases with 05 Active Positive, 2711 recoveries and 22 deaths; Samba has 2839 positive cases with 07 active positive cases, 2792 recoveries and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2520 positive cases with 05active positive, 2491 recoveries (including 02cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2135 positive cases with 00 active positive cases, 2114 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1646 positivewith 00 active positive cases, 1630 recoveriesand 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 126383 positive cases in J&K, 12313 have been reported as travelers while 114070 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 958 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 123 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1418 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 76are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2376 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 199 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 13.80 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.