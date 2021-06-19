Jammu and Kashmir reports 671 new positive cases, 296360 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 671 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 226 from Jammu division and 445 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 310688. Also, 08COVID-19 deaths have been reported,04 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1171 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 548 from Jammu Division and 623 from Kashmir Division.

No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, bringing the cumulative no of confirmed cases to 22 in the UT of J&K.

Besides this, 77.92 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 310688 positive cases, 10094 are Active Positive, 296360 have recovered and 4234 have died; 2062 in Jammu division and 2172 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 9403958 test results available, 9093270 samples have been tested as negative till 18th June, 2021.

Till date 2292522 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 43061 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10094 in isolation and 180690 in home surveillance. Besides, 2054443 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 68895 positive cases (including 133 cases reported today) with 1632 Active Positive, 66448 recovered (including 142 cases recovered today), 815 deaths; Baramulla has 22953 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today)with 781 Active Positive, 21896 recovered (including 103 cases recovered today), 276 deaths; Budgam reported 22182 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today)with 813 active positive cases, 21169 recovered (including 90 cases recovered today), 200 deaths; Pulwama has 14624 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 983 Active Positive, 13456 recovered (including 48 cases recovered today)and 185 deaths; Kupwara has 13502 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today), 648 Active Positive, 12696 recoveries (including 61 cases recovered today), 158 deaths; Anantnag district has 15717 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today)with 601 Active Positive, 14921 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 195 deaths; Bandipora has 9108 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today), with 340 Active Positive and 8670 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Ganderbal has 9381 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 265 Active Positive, 9040 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 10820 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today)with 400 Active Positive, 10309 recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today) and 111 deaths while as Shopian has 5526 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), 88 active positive cases, 5380 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52187 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 1087 active positive cases, 49981recoveries (including 161 cases recovered today), 1119 deaths; Udhampur has 11053 positive cases (including 11cases reported today), 161active positive cases, 10761 recoveries (including51 cases recovered today)and131deaths; Rajouri has 10525 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today)with 301active positive, 10012recoveries (including 48 cases recovered today)and 212deaths; Doda has 6554 positive cases (including 46cases reported today)with816Active positive, 5634recovered (including 32 cases recovered today)and 104deaths; Kathua has 9133 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today), 100 active positive cases, 8884recovered(including 16cases recovered today) and 149deaths; Kishtwar has 4309 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today)with 138 Active Positive, 4131 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today)and40 deaths; Samba has 7022 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 161 active positive cases, 6743recoveries (including 16cases recovered today)and 118 deaths; Poonch has 5926 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today)with374active positive, 5465recoveries (including 89 cases recovered today) and 87 deaths; Ramban has 5714 positive cases (including 36cases reported today)with293 active positive cases, 5361 recoveries (including 91 cases recovered today) and 60 deaths while Reasi has 5557 positive (including 06 cases reported today)with 112 active positive cases, 5403 recoveries (including33 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 310688 positive cases in J&K, 21918have been reported as travelers while 288770as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2695 COVID dedicated beds, 2279 Isolation beds with 2106vacant beds and 416 ICU beds where 338 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2547 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 221are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 6048 COVID dedicated beds, 5353 Isolation beds with 4653beds vacant and 695 ICU beds with 559vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. Properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 19.82 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.