Annual Kheer Bhawani mela celebrated at Tulmulla, Kashmir

Ganderbal : The annual ‘Mela Kheer Bhawani’, one of the significant festivals of Kashmiri Pandits associated with Goddess Ragnya Devi, was today celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety at Tulmulla area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district amid strict adherence to Covid protocols.

The festival is being held on Jesht Ashtami (May-June) every year when Kashmiri pandits visit the place in large number to offer prayers and seek blessings of the deity.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements at the temple and it’s premises to ensure smooth conduct of this religious event.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, IG Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna visited the Shrine and paid obeisance at the revered shrine.