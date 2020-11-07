Jammu and Kashmir reports 581 new positive cases, 90537 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 581 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 228 from Jammu division and 353 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 97805. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 632 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 293 from Jammu Division and 339 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 97805 positive cases, 5745 are Active Positive, 90537 have recovered and 1523 have died; 514 in Jammu division and 1009 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 2439196 test results available, 2341391 samples have been tested as negative till November 06, 2020.

Till date 664883 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15401 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5745 in isolation and 43559 in home surveillance. Besides, 598655 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 20159 positive cases (including 169 cases reported today) with 1374 Active Positive, 18412 recovered (including 126 cases recovered today), 373 deaths; Baramulla has 6407 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today) with 1182 Active Positive, 5078 recovered (including 116 cases recovered today), 147 deaths; Pulwama reported 4745 positive cases (including 13 case reported today) with 175 active positive cases, 4487 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 83 deaths; Kulgam has 2506 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 85 Active Positive, 2373 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 2249 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 100 Active Positive, 2114 recovered (including 14 cases reported today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4286 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 181 Active Positive, 4030 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today), 75 deaths; Budgam has 6175 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 264 Active Positive and 5817 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Kupwara has 4613 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 426 Active Positive, 4114 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Bandipora has 4111 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 172 Active Positive, 3893 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3666 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 229 active positive cases, 3402 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 18179 positive cases (including 92 cases reported today) with 655 active positive cases, 17259 recoveries (including 102 cases recovered today), 265 deaths; Rajouri has 3244 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 82 active positive cases, 3114 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Ramban has 1661 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 91 active positive, 1552 recoveries and 18 deaths; Kathua has 2498 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 53 Active positive, 2412 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 33 deaths; Udhampur has 2786 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 156 active positive cases, 2598 recovered (including 02 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2207 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 74 Active Positive, 2108 recoveries (including 161 cases reported today) and 25 deaths; Doda has 2701 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 95 active positive cases, 2558 recoveries, 48 deaths; Poonch has 2283 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 101 active positive, 2160 recoveries (including 15 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1323 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 117 active positive, 1198 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 2006 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases and 1858 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 97805 positive cases in J&K 9946 have been reported as travelers while 87859 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 1082 vacant beds and 136 CCU beds where 100 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 1787 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 128 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3651 COVID dedicated beds, 3367 Isolation beds with 2869 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 228 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10.63 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

