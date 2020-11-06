FICCI welcomes the simplified OSP guidelines announced by the government

New Delhi: With the aim to ensure ease of doing business for the BPO and IT-enabled services of India, the Department of Telecommunications in a landmark decision has announced major changes to the registration requirements for Other Service Providers (OSPs). This step is expected to optimise compliance requirements and enable the industry to contribute towards realising a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat. This will also help augment the government of India to effectively respond to the ongoing socio-economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 pandemic and help the ICT industry deliver essential services remotely. The change is also expected to help promote new job opportunities, encourage innovation ecosystem, and support the development of an inclusive and diverse workforce.

Welcoming the government’s announcement, Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said, “This is a landmark decision. It will go a long way in fostering the growth of IT/ITES/BPO industry. FICCI congratulates Mr Narendra Modi, Mr Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Department of Telecommunications, GoI for reforming the OSP guidelines. Yet another decisive reform on ease of doing business and creating Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mr Ranjeet Goswami, Co-Chair, FICCI ICT and Digital Economy Committee stated, “A very progressive policy change by GoI which will enable a resilient and purpose-driven ITES industry to shape up to contribute towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

