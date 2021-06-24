Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new positive cases, 301973 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 444 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 138 from Jammu division and 306 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 313028. Also, 04COVID-19 deaths have been reported,02 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 839 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 250 from Jammu Division and 589 from Kashmir Division.

01new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today, bringing the cumulative no of confirmed cases to 26 in the UT of J&K.

Besides this, 80.18 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 313028 positive cases, 6782 are Active Positive, 301973 have recovered and 4273 have died; 2079 in Jammu division and 2194 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 9629643 test results available, 9316615 samples have been tested as negative till 23rd June, 2021.

Till date 2345375 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 29138 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6782 in isolation and 203162 in home surveillance. Besides, 2102020 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 69429 positive cases (including 98 cases reported today) with 1179 Active Positive, 67427 recovered (including 158 cases recovered today), 823 deaths; Baramulla has 23084 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 498 active Positive, 22310 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 276 deaths; Budgam reported 22397 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today)with 548 active positive cases, 21648 recovered (including 84 cases recovered today), 201 deaths; Pulwama has 14747 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today)with 439 Active Positive, 14120 recovered (including 124 cases recovered today)and 188 deaths; Kupwara has 13632 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today), 480 Active Positive, 12991 recoveries (including 63 cases recovered today), 161 deaths; Anantnag district has 15900 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today)with 405 Active Positive, 15297 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 198 deaths; Bandipora has 9202 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today), with 224 Active Positive and 8879 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Ganderbal has 9491 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 205 Active Positive, 9210 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 10941 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 271 Active Positive, 10556 recoveries (including 35 cases recovered today) and 114 deaths while as Shopian has 5540 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 28 active positive cases, 5454 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52295 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 750 active positive cases, 50418recoveries (including 94 cases recovered today), 1127 deaths; Udhampur has 11104 positive cases (including 09cases reported today), 108active positive cases, 10865 recoveries (including08 cases recovered today)and131deaths; Rajouri has 10617 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 244active positive, 10157recoveries (including 31 cases recovered today)and 216deaths; Doda has 6693 positive cases (including 25cases reported today)with636Active positive, 5949recovered (including 46 cases recovered today)and 108deaths; Kathua has 9168 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 69 active positive cases, 8950recovered(including 15cases recovered today) and 149deaths; Kishtwar has 4358 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with 114 Active Positive, 4203 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today)and41 deaths; Samba has 7044 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 69 active positive cases, 6857recoveries (including 18cases recovered today)and 118 deaths; Poonch has 6017 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today)with271active positive, 5659recoveriesand 87 deaths; Ramban has 5759 positive cases (including 08cases reported today)with133 active positive cases, 5566 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 60 deaths while Reasi has 5610 positive (including 18 cases reported today)with 111 active positive cases, 5457 recoveries (including08 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 313028 positive cases in J&K, 22029have been reported as travelers while 290999as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2695 COVID dedicated beds, 2283 Isolation beds with 2166vacant beds and 412 ICU beds where 361 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2643 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 219are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 6048 COVID dedicated beds, 5357 Isolation beds with 4809beds vacant and 691 ICU beds with 580vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. Properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.11 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.