Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in Shreemandir today, to be perfomed sans devotee

Puri: Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in Shreemandir today and all rituals will be performed sans devotee due to Covid norms. While, all the important rituals associated with the deities like Mangala Alati, Mailama, Tadapalagi, Adhara Pochha have been completed by servitors and preparations are underway to conduct the holy bath of deities.

On the Snana Purnima Day, the deities take holy showers and then they give darshan to devotees in Gaja Besha or Hati Besha (elephant attire) on the Snana Bedi (bathing platform) situated near Anand Bazaar in the temple premises.

Besides, as the holy deities have been placed at the snana mandap , the servitors have also performed the Sodasa Upachara niti (set of 16 offerings) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Notably, for the consecutive third time, the first servitor of the deities of Jagannath temple, Puri king, Dibyasingha Deb will not be performing the traditional ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual on Debasnan Purnima for Covid-19 and Section 144 has been imposed by the district administration near the temple to avoid gatherings.