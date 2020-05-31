Jammu and Kashmir reports 177 new positive cases, 908 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Saturday informed that 177 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 52 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2341.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 16 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 2341 positive cases, 1405 are Active Positive, 908 have recovered and 28 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 25 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 164581 test results available, 162240 samples have been tested as negative till May 30, 2020.

Additionally, till date 165225 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 36538 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 56 in Hospital Quarantine, 1405 in hospital isolation and 43514 under home surveillance. Besides, 83684 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 146 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 11 Active Positive, 134 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 01 death; Srinagar has 272 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 134 Active Positive, 131 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today), 07 deaths; Anantnag district has 314 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today), with 187 Active Positive, 122 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 217 positive cases (including 40 cases reported today) with 110 Active Positive, 102 recovered, 05 deaths; Shopian has 168 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 59 Active Positive, 108 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Kupwara has 258 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 184 Active Positive, 74 recovered; Budgam has 99 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today), with 36 Active Positive and 61 recovered cases (including 09 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 32 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 08 Active cases and 24 recoveries; Kulgam has 277 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today), with 250 Active Positive and 23 recoveries and 04 deaths and Pulwama reported 70 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 58 active positive and 12 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 130 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 91 active positive cases and 37 recoveries and 02 deaths; Udhampur has 65 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 39 active positive cases, 25 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 41 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 30 Active Positive and 11 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Rajouri has 27 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 22 active positive cases and 05 recovered; Kathua has 71 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 52 Active positive and 19 recovered; Kishtwar has 08 positive cases with 07 active positive cases and 01 recovered; Ramban has 89 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 74 active positive and 15 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today); Reasi has 14 positive cases (including 01 case recovered today) with 11 active positive and 03 recovered, Poonch has 38 active positive cases while Doda has 05 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 04 active positive case and 01 recovered.

According to the bulletin, of the total 2341 positive cases in the UT of J&K 1056 have been reported as travellers and 1285 have been reported as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the public that smokers are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection, Stop Smoking now;•the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increase the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness. Smoking products such as water pipes often involve the sharing of mouth pieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19. Conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put patients at higher risk of serious lung conditions such as pneumonia.

The people are further informed that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquettes and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

