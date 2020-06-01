Jammu and Kashmir reports 155 new positive cases, 946 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Monday informed that 155 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 99 from Jammu division and 56 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 2601. Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths, 01 from Jammu division and 02 from Kashmir division have been reported.

Moreover, 19 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 11 from Jammu Division and 08 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 2601 positive cases, 1624 are Active Positive, 946 have recovered and 31 have died; 04 in Jammu division and 27 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 176309 test results available, 173708 samples have been tested as negative till June 1, 2020.

Additionally, till date 176805 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 38276 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 38 in Hospital Quarantine, 1624 in hospital isolation and 48964 under home surveillance. Besides, 87872 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 146 positive cases with 11 Active Positive, 134 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 290 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 142 Active Positive, 141 recovered, 07 deaths; Anantnag district has 350 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today), with 221 Active Positive, 124 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 05 deaths; Baramulla has 238 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 130 Active Positive, 103 recovered, 05 deaths; Shopian has 175 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 108 recovered and 03 death; Kupwara has 279 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 204 Active Positive, 75 recovered; Budgam has 110 positive cases, with 47 Active Positive and 61 recovered cases and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 34 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 10 Active cases and 24 recoveries; Kulgam has 300 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 264 Active Positive and 32 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths and Pulwama reported 77 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 64 active positive and 13 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 144 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 101 active positive cases and 41 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Udhampur has 67 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 40 active positive cases, 26 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 44 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 31 Active Positive and 13 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 33 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 28 active positive cases and 05 recovered; Kathua has 78 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 53 Active positive and 25 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 12 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 11 active positive cases and 01 recovered; Ramban has 144 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 128 active positive and 16 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Reasi has 14 positive cases with 11 active positive and 03 recovered, Poonch has 40 active positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) while Doda has 26 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 24 active positive case, 01 recovered and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 2601 positive cases in the UT of J&K 1186 have been reported as travelers.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments