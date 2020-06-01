INS Jalashwa leaves Colombo with around 680 Indian nationals, will reach Tuticorin tomorrow

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa departed Colombo, Sri Lanka today (01Jun 20) evening after having embarked 685 Indian nationals and set course for the port of Tuticorin in Tamilnadu.

The ship, on her third trip as part of Indian Navy’s Operation Samudra Setu under the aegis of Mission Vande Bharat launched by the Government of India; has been engaged in bringing Indian nationals home from foreign shores by the sea route.

INS Jalashwa entered the port of Colombo today morning and began embarkation of Indian citizens, who were already registered with the Indian Embassy in Colombo; at the East Container Terminal.

All personnel were screened medically, allotted IDs and their baggage sanitised before boarding the ship.

The 685 personnel embarked today include 553 men, 125 women and seven children. They have been accommodated onboard the ship within specially earmarked zones to ensure proper quarantine during the voyage. Other social distancing, disinfection and safety protocols are also being strictly adhered to by the ship’s crew.

The ship is expected to arrive Tuticorin tomorrow, 02 Jun 2020.

Related

comments