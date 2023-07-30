Jammu and Kashmir: Pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine completed one month, with nearly 4 lakh devotees having darshan of the Ice-Shivlingam.

Yatra commenced on July 1 and broke all the previous records. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, coming from across the country and abroad, are now the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 62 day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to conclude on August 31 on Shravan Purnima.