Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a decentralized, demand-driven, community-managed programme and through bottom-up planning approach ,says Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a decentralized, demand-driven, community-managed programme and through bottom-up planning approach. JJM Operational Guidelines emphasises on the role of community in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of in-village water supply infrastructure. The importance of community ownership of water supply infrastructure for long-term service delivery has been stressed upon to State/UTs through various communications, review meetings, national/regional conferences, national/regional workshops, webinars, field-visits etc. Further it is also stressed upon States/UTs to mobilize communities on a large scale to make JJM a people’s movement (‘Jan Andolan’).

To bring in sense of ownership and pride among rural communities, community contribution is to be made, which is 5% of capital cost towards in-village water supply infrastructure in hilly, forested, and in villages having more than 50% SC/ ST population and 10% in the remaining villages. Communities will be rewarded by providing 10% of the in-village infrastructure cost of the scheme after successful implementation of the scheme, as a revolving fund to meet any unforeseen expenditure due to break down, etc. for long-term sustainability of the schemes. Provision has also been made for incentives to those Panchayats where community contribution is deposited by the community.

As envisaged in JJM Operation Guidelines, States/UTs are required to form sub-committee of Gram Panchayat i.e. Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC)/ Pani Samiti/ User Group etc. with at least 50% women members to ensure community participation. Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats & VWSCs has been shared with States/ UTs, to facilitate planning & implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in villages.

JJM Operational Guidelines also envisages preparation of Village Action Plan (VAP) by Gram Panchayat or its sub-committee with support from Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs), Public Health Engineering / Rural Water Supply Department, District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) based on baseline survey, resource mapping and felt needs of the village community. This ensures the involvement of communities right from the beginning.

Further, community stakeholders are also trained on their involvement at various stages of implementation of JJM in States/UTs including preparation of Village Action Plans.

During review meetings of JJM with States/UTs held at various levels, progress made in formation of VWSCs/ Pani Samitis, preparation of Village Action Plans are also monitored by this Department. Out of 6,01,463 villages, as reported by States/UTs as on 22.07.2022, subcommittees of Gram Panchayat are formed in 5,03,594 villages and 4,67,795 Village Action Plans have been prepared.

