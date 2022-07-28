New Delhi : The Ministry of Home Affairs, has amended the Flag Code of India, 2002 vide its Order dated 30.12.2021. National Flag made of polyester or machine made Flags have been allowed. Now, the National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting. The Amendment Order No.02/01/2020-Public (Part-III) dated 30.12.2021 and the updated Flag Code of India, 2002 are available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs www.mha.gov.in.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium

Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.