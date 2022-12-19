National

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal : out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.71 Crore (55%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Drinking Water being a State subject, States plan, design, approve and implement drinking water supply schemes. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical and financial assistance.

To enable every rural household in the country to have potable tap water supply by 2024, Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal, since Aug., 2019. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.48 Crore (38%) rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 13.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.71 Crore (55%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are at Annex-I.

For understanding various issues being faced by States in implementing the mission and to handhold them by extending technical assistance to expedite the implementation of the mission, regular reviews as well as field visits are undertaken from time to time by teams from National Jal Jeevan Mission. Year-wise and State/ UT-wise details of field visits are at Annex-II.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure-I

State/ UT-wise status of tap water connections in rural households

(as on 13.12.2022)

(Number in lakhs)

S. No. State/ UT Total rural HHs as on date Rural HHs with tap water connection as on 15.8.2019 Rural HHs given tap water connections Rural HHs with tap water supply
2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Total No. In%
1. A & N Islands 0.62 0.29  –  0.33  –  –  0.33  0.62  100.00
2. Andhra Pradesh 95.69 30.74  1.19  12.77  9.69  9.68  33.33  64.07  66.96
3. Arunachal Pradesh 2.24 0.23  0.13  0.65  0.42  0.11  1.32  1.55  68.95
4. Assam 65.67 1.11  0.49  5.07  16.62  3.95  26.12  27.24  41.47
5. Bihar 1,66.98 3.16  28.97  1,03.46  20.84  3.46  1,56.72  159.89  95.75
6. Chhattisgarh 50.07 3.20  0.96  1.51  4.45  7.28  14.20  17.40  34.75
7. DNH and D&D 0.85 0.00  –  0.25  0.61  –  0.85  0.85  100.00
8. Goa 2.63 1.99  0.31  0.33  –  –  0.64  2.63  100.00
9. Gujarat 91.73 65.16  1.06  10.95  9.54  5.03  26.57  91.73  100.00
10. Haryana 30.41 17.66  1.35  7.91  3.49  –  12.75  30.41  100.00
11. Himachal Pradesh 17.18 7.63  1.59  3.79  2.97  0.70  9.04  16.67  96.98
12. J&K 18.35 5.75  2.07  2.16  0.63  0.03  4.88  10.63  57.95
13. Jharkhand 61.22 3.45  0.95  3.00  4.19  4.89  13.03  16.48  26.93
14. Karnataka 1,01.18 24.51  0.21  3.43  18.70  12.70  35.05  59.57  58.87
15. Kerala 70.66 16.64  0.85  4.04  6.64  3.70  15.24  31.88  45.11
16. Ladakh 0.43 0.01  0.01  0.02  0.09  0.18  0.29  0.30  71.33
17. Lakshadweep 0.13 0.00  –  –  –  –  –  –  –
18. Madhya Pradesh 1,20.07 13.53  4.19  19.87  11.04  6.50  41.59  55.13  45.91
19. Maharashtra 1,45.87 48.44  5.45  37.09  10.66  3.72  56.91  105.34  72.22
20. Manipur 4.52 0.26  0.04  1.96  0.70  0.42  3.12  3.38  74.85
21. Meghalaya 6.30 0.05  0.02  0.87  1.34  0.48  2.70  2.75  43.60
22. Mizoram 1.34 0.09  0.16  0.34  0.22  0.16  0.87  0.96  71.59
23. Nagaland 3.77 0.14  0.02  0.48  0.94  0.52  1.95  2.09  55.42
24. Odisha 88.57 3.11  4.37  15.47  17.47  8.15  45.46  48.57  54.83
25. Puducherry 1.15 0.94  0.06  0.08  0.07  0.00  0.21  1.15  100.00
26. Punjab 34.26 16.79  0.76  8.18  8.40  0.11  17.45  34.24  99.93
27. Rajasthan 1,05.77 11.74  1.02  6.81  5.67  6.02  19.52  31.26  29.55
28. Sikkim 1.32 0.70  –  0.10  0.08  0.09  0.27  0.97  73.77
29. Tamil Nadu 1,25.02 21.76  0.17  16.13  14.90  19.70  50.90  72.66  58.12
30. Telangana 53.87 15.68  20.18  18.20  -0.19  –  38.19  53.87  100.00
31. Tripura 7.42 0.25  0.46  1.42  1.65  0.36  3.89  4.14  55.77
32. Uttar Pradesh 2,64.45 5.16  4.66  19.16  6.58  25.16  55.56  60.72  22.96
33. Uttarakhand 14.94 1.30  0.87  4.32  2.75  1.08  9.02  10.32  69.07
34. West Bengal 1,81.15 2.15  0.05  12.48  23.39  14.07  49.98  52.13  28.78
  Total 19,35.86 3,23.63  82.62  3,22.62  2,04.51  1,38.22  7,47.97  10,71.60 55.36

Source: JJM – IMIS                           HH: Household

 

Annexure-II

Year-wise & State/ UT-wise details of field visits

(as on 13.12.2022)

S. No. State/ UT 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Total
1. A&N Islands 1 0 0 1 2
2. Andhra Pradesh 0 2 1 7 10
3. Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 1 1 4
4. Assam 2 3 3 6 14
5. Bihar 1 0 2 0 3
6. Chhattisgarh 1 2 2 7 12
7. DNH and D&D 0 0 0 0 0
8. Goa 0 1 0 1 2
9. Gujarat 0 1 2 2 5
10. Haryana 0 1 1 1 3
11. Himachal Pradesh 2 1 1 0 4
12. Jammu & Kashmir 1 1 3 2 7
13. Jharkhand 0 1 3 7 11
14. Karnataka 0 2 3 6 11
15. Kerala 0 1 0 7 8
16. Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0
17. Ladakh 0 1 2 1 4
18. Madhya Pradesh 1 2 2 6 11
19. Maharashtra 2 0 1 9 12
20. Manipur 1 1 1 0 3
21. Meghalaya 1 1 1 1 4
22. Mizoram 0 1 1 1 3
23. Nagaland 1 2 1 1 5
24. Odisha 0 1 1 6 8
25. Puducherry 0 0 1 0 1
26. Punjab 0 1 1 1 3
27. Rajasthan 1 1 2 9 13
28. Sikkim 1 2 1 1 5
29. Tamil Nadu 0 2 3 6 11
30. Telangana 0 1 0 0 1
31. Tripura 0 1 1 1 3
32. Uttar Pradesh 0 4 5 12 21
33. Uttarakhand 0 1 4 1 6
34. West Bengal 0 5 3 5 13
Total 17 44 53 109 223
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.