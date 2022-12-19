Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal : out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.71 Crore (55%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes

New Delhi : Drinking Water being a State subject, States plan, design, approve and implement drinking water supply schemes. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical and financial assistance.

To enable every rural household in the country to have potable tap water supply by 2024, Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-Har Ghar Jal, since Aug., 2019. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.48 Crore (38%) rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 13.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.71 Crore (55%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise details are at Annex-I.

For understanding various issues being faced by States in implementing the mission and to handhold them by extending technical assistance to expedite the implementation of the mission, regular reviews as well as field visits are undertaken from time to time by teams from National Jal Jeevan Mission. Year-wise and State/ UT-wise details of field visits are at Annex-II.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.