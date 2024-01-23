Jakson Group Illuminates Ram Mandir and Ayodhya City with Sustainable Energy Solutions in Uttar Pradesh     

Noida : Jakson Group takes immense pride in its association with the auspicious inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, standing tall as a beacon of sustainable energy solutions. The group has provided 750 kVA & 500 kVA CPCB IV+ compliant diesel generators, guaranteeing continuous power supply to the temple.

In addition to powering the sacred site, Jakson Green—a subsidiary of Jakson Group—is championing green energy for the city through its state-of-the-art 40 MWac/57.6MWdc solar power plant, a project awarded by NTPC Green Energy Ltd. Notably, the 100,000+ solar modules, utilized in this groundbreaking initiative were manufactured at Jakson’s cutting-edge facility in Noida.

This venture not only solidifies Jakson Group’s standing in the renewable energy sector but also aligns seamlessly with the state’s vision of embracing solar power. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to NTPC for the invaluable opportunity, considering it a testament to their enduring partnership and shared commitment to sustainable development.

In a strategic move to bolster green initiatives, Jakson Group is poised to expand its fully automated solar module manufacturing facility in Noida to a robust 2,500 MW. This expansion, coupled with the successful installation of a 250kW solar rooftop at the recently inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to meeting the escalating demand for clean energy. Apart from these, the company is also executing projects of national importance under the Jal Jeevan Mission and RDSS scheme of Government of India, valued at Rs 2,000 Crore, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Jakson Group, stated, “It is a profound honour for us at Jakson Group to be instrumental in transforming Ayodhya into a beacon of clean energy. Our recent projects are not just business endeavours; they are integral to our ambition for a greener Uttar Pradesh and India, in line with the government’s vision for sustainable energy.”

With multiple ongoing projects within India and abroad, Jakson Group is spearheading transformative initiatives in the renewable energy & infrastructure sector and contributing to sustainable development. Committed to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, Jakson Group remains at the forefront of powering progress and illuminating a brighter, greener future for everyone.