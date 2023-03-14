Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial operations

New Delhi : Jaguar Land Rover is partnering with Tata Technologies, the global engineering, product development and digital services company, to accelerate the digital transformation of Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy. The first phase will include UK core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations.

Tata Technologies will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

The intuitive new user interface of Tata Technologies award-winning software will drive stability in operations, improving visibility both between teams and for suppliers. The net result for the company will be a more agile, faster-to-market capability for new vehicles.

ERP is key to streamlining and consolidating information across core business areas. Creating a dedicated home for data and management processes across departments is fundamental to the transformation of how a business functions. ERP systems are also capable of aggregating, storing and interpreting data to provide insights instantly, helping companies respond to issues, challenges and opportunities in an agile and timely manner.

The agreement furthers Jaguar Land Rover’s alignment with the Tata Group of companies as part of its Reimagine strategy. Tata Technologies brings more than 30 years of experience in product and digital engineering, with a global network of over 11,000 employees and clients across multiple countries.

Speaking on the collaboration, Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover, commented:

“The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives. It also demonstrates the power of being part of the Tata Group to help us to achieve targets for our supply chain and wider industrial operations.”

Warren Harris, MD and CEO, Tata Technologies, commented:

“The ERP transformation collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover is another milestone in a nearly two-decade relationship with Tata Technologies. The trust awarded by Jaguar Land Rover reaffirms our long-standing expertise in automotive engineering and digital solution offerings. We believe this collaboration will help Jaguar Land Rover to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies. We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with Jaguar Land Rover and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assisting with the launch of their new generation of vehicles.”

Anthony Battle, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, commented:

“Jaguar Land Rover’s digital transformation will play a pivotal role in the business becoming more agile as part of Reimagine and fulfilling its potential as a tech leader. As part of our Digital 2024 programme, we are transitioning to a cloud-native digital landscape and the partnership with Tata Technologies enables us to take another important step on that journey.”

In addition to establishing a standard operating model, Tata Technologies will integrate SAP S/4 HANA and SAP BTP with the existing software to upgrade Jaguar Land Rover’s architecture as part of the company’s digital transformation strategy. The SAP S/4 HANA software package represents a shift from legacy ERP solutions to a modern cloud-based system, driving operational efficiencies and stability.