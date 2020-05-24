Jaguar Land Rover India enhances its online presence with improved purchase and service portals

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India has announced today that it has further enhanced its online purchase and service presence, creating a safe and convenient experience for its customers, from the comfort of their home. A pioneering effort, Jaguar Land Rover, through its Retailers was one of the first to introduce online purchase with “findmeacar.in” for Jaguar and “findmeasuv.in” for Land Rover. Jaguar Land Rover has now enhanced its offering by adding a comprehensive service suite on its websites, “jaguar.in” and “landrover.in”

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said:

“At Jaguar Land Rover India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers. With our enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, we are now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment in which our customers can fully enjoy the Jaguar Land Rover experience. ”

PURCHASE

Jaguar and Land Rover’s New and Approved vehicles buying platforms, “findmeacar.in” and “findmeasuv.in” respectively, get enhanced features and navigation for ease of use. With its unique comparison feature, online chat and click to call, existing and potential customers get to make informed decisions. When a customer decides to purchase a New Car, they can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value if it meets Jaguar Land Rover India criteria.

SERVICE

Jaguar and Land Rover customers can log on to “jaguar.in” and “landrover.in” respectively, to book their vehicle for service. The simple setup allows customers to enter their vehicle details, select the type of service, a suitable date and time and retailer that is the most convenient. From there onwards, the customer will receive an e-mail from the retailer confirming the appointment and should the customer choose, can avail a contactless vehicle pickup and drop facility. If so, and once the order of work is confirmed by the customer, he or she, from the comfort of their home will be updated about the work in progress via photos and videos on the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup on their e-mail. On completion of work an e-invoice will be shared with the customer and the customer can pay from a variety of online payment options and would receive the car in the same contactless manner.

To know more, kindly visit www.jaguar.in or www.landrover.in

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at ₹ 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at ₹ 55.67 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 66.07 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at ₹ 95.12 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Land Rover Product Portfolio in India

The Land Rover range in India includes theRange Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 58.00 Lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 59.91 Lakh), the New Defender (starting at ₹ 69.99 Lakh) the Range Rover Velar (priced at ₹ 73.30 Lakh),Discovery (starting at ₹ 75.59 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 87.02 Lakh) andRange Rover (starting at ₹ 196.74 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

