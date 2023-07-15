OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Jagannath Temple, Puri to display “Mahaprasad” price chart

By Odisha Diary bureau

Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration has decided to display the rate chart of Mahaprasad at Ananda Bazar in Jagannath Temple, Puri for the devotees. The decision was taken at a disciplinary committee meeting held at the Temple office headed by SJTA Chief Ranjan Kumar Das.

Representatives of Suara Mahasuara Nijog, Managing Committee members, and district Police attended the meeting.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.