Jagannath Temple, Puri to display “Mahaprasad” price chart

Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration has decided to display the rate chart of Mahaprasad at Ananda Bazar in Jagannath Temple, Puri for the devotees. The decision was taken at a disciplinary committee meeting held at the Temple office headed by SJTA Chief Ranjan Kumar Das.
Representatives of Suara Mahasuara Nijog, Managing Committee members, and district Police attended the meeting.
