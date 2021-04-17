‘Jaadu Ginni Ka’ – Vi CSR’s financial literacy program, to reach ‘Gali-Gali Gaon-Gaon’ with CSC Van flag off

 Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament – Bhubaneswar, flagged off the van to promote financial literacy in the region

 Over the past 3 years, the program has reached out to over 10 million Indians – almost half of them are women

Bhubaneswar : Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, e Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar today, flagged off the PMGDISHA ‘Gali-Gali Gaon-Gaon’ van in Bhubaneshwar to promote financial literacy under Vodafone Idea Foundation’s ‘Jaadu Ginni Ka’ program. Along with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Mr. P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Director, Vodafone Idea Foundation, Dr. Nilay Ranjan, Head – CSR, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Smt. Swornaprabha Singh, State Head, Common Service Centres (CSC), Odisha, Ms. Nuriya Ansari, Managing Partner, Learning Links Foundation attended the virtual event. CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs, Jaadu Ginni Ka beneficiaries and project team members were also present at the event.

As part of the Government of India’s larger ‘Financial Inclusion’ vision, leading telecom operator, Vi has been driving the Jaadu Ginni Ka program through its CSR arm – Vodafone Idea Foundation, in association with Learning Links Foundation, and supported by CSC. The flagship program on financial literacy ‘Jaadu Ginni Ka’ is being undertaken in 21 districts of 16 states in the country. The program has already touched 10 million Indians enabling them with basic financial literacy skills.

MP Smt Aparajita Sarangi said, “I would like to congratulate the Vodafone Idea Foundation and the team for this initiative taken; I am quiet delighted to know that women comprise of a larger part of this financial literacy program. I hope this program is extended to other parts of Orissa as well.”

Ms. Nuriya, Managing Partner, Learning Links Foundation said “In the journey of Jaadu Ginni Ka women beneficiaries have been the integral part and we’ve seen great impact in their lives with financial awareness. We are thankful to Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament in Bhubaneswar for flagging off the initiative and our partners Vodafone Idea Foundation and CSC Academy for all their support

Talking at the event, Mr. P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. spoke about Vi’s commitment towards the betterment of the society through the use of technology, and how this initiative would enable people to be aware and well-informed on financial literacy, financial management and financial well-being.

Mr. P. Balaji said, “In line with our objective to promote inclusivity in the society and to support Government’s endeavour to boost financial literacy, we are delighted to flag-off our CSR initiative ‘Jaadu Gini Ka’ in Bhubaneswar via Gali-Gali Gaon-Gaon mobile van. ‘Jaadu Gini Ka’ provides an innovative technology led learning which empowers people with basic financial skills to help them in their daily lives. The initiative has positively impacted over 10 million Indians across 16 states with half of them being women. We plan to further expand our Gali-Gali Gaon-Gaon project in many more districts and communities in our association with CSC Academy.”