ISRO is developing indigenous technologies for Human rated launch vehicle, Habitable Crew Module, Life Support System, Crew Escape System, Ground Station Network, Crew Training and Recovery: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed that the budget of Rs. 9023 Crore is allocated towards achieving the objectives of Gaganyaan mission.

In a written reply to a question to the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the scope of Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate human spaceflight capability to Low Earth Orbit and safe return. He said, ISRO is developing indigenous technologies for Human rated launch vehicle, Habitable Crew Module, Life Support System, Crew Escape System, Ground Station Network, Crew Training and Recovery. These technologies are crucial to meet the objectives of Gaganyaan mission and to take up any further interplanetary missions, the Minister added.

Government has created the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), as the single window agency to promote, enable, authorize and supervise the non-Government entities in Space Sector in India. IN-SPACe has started to facilitate the private companies / start-ups, in installation of facilities within ISRO campuses, launch of satellites and Launch Vehicles, and Mentorship support. Till date, IN-SPACe has received applications from more than 160 NGEs in the Space Sector.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Government has taken a number of steps to strengthen the space sector in the country. The sector has already been opened up for enhanced participation of private enterprises in the space sector by allowing them to conduct end-to-end activities across all verticals of space domain. In this regard, IN-SPACe has been created for the promotion and handholding of Non-Government Entities.

The role of New Space India Limited [NSIL] has also been widened to bring forth a commerce-oriented approach towards the conduct of space activities. Besides, several private industries are also contributing significantly to the Indian space programme led by ISRO, delivering subsystems and components. The Department of Space is also in the process of formulating a comprehensive, overarching space policy that shall provide a further boost to the entire space ecosystem.