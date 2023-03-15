Central Industrial Security Force deploys for security duties of private industrial undertakings at the request and cost of the management on the basis of threat assessment

As per CISF Act, 1968, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is deployed for security duties of private industrial undertakings at the request and cost of the management on the basis of threat assessment.

Revenue earned and credited to the Consolidated Fund of India on account of deployment of CISF on security services for private sector undertakings during last 3 years is as under:

Year 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Amount (Rs) ₹ 98,90,60,330 ₹ 1,11,54,96,912 ₹ 1,15,21,69,545

CISF also provides technical consultancy service to industrial establishments. Revenue earned and credited to the consolidated Fund of India by way of consultancy fee from Private Sector during last 3 years is as under:

Year 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Amount (Rs) ₹ 37,50,000 00.00 00.00

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.