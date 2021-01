Bhubaneswar : ISKCON Bhubaneswar temple reopened for devotees today after being closed for more than 9 months due to COVID19-forced lockdown Odisha

Darshan timings:-

9:45 AM to 11:15 AM

4:15 PM to 5:45 PM

7:00 PM to 7:45 PM

8:10 PM to 8:25 PM

