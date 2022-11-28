Iranian film ‘Nargesi’ on the struggles of a person with Down’s Syndrome wins ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at IFFI 53

New Delhi : Iranian film Nargesi by Director Payam Eskandari has won the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal at the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India, given for a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence.

The film is about a man with Down’s syndrome and the burden and consequences it creates in his life. Compassion and tenderness are the two qualities depicted in this award-winning film.

in his virtual message, Director Payam Eskandari thanked the IFFI jury members. “It is a big honour to receive this award, I want to thank those people who believed in me, to make this movie, especially my family – my lovely wife and all cast and crew of Nargesi.”

He further said, he believes people with ‘Down’s Syndrome’ are the angels of God and there are many beautiful stories about their life which should be heard.

This year, nine films from across the globe were chosen to compete for the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The films that competed in this category are:

A Tale of Two Sisters (Bangladesh | 2022)

Fortune (Tajikistan | 2022)

Mother (Bulgaria | 2022)

Naanu Kusuma (India | 2022)

Nargesi (Iran | 2021)

Paloma (Brazil, Portugal | 2022)

Saudi Vellakka (India | 2022)

The Kashmir Files (India | 2021)

White Dog (Canada | 2022)

Every year at IFFI, ICFT Paris and UNESCO come together to present the Gandhi medal to one film. The films competing for the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award are screened at IFFI first and then, the ICFT jury evaluates the films based on the ideals of UNESCO.

The UNESCO issued commemorative medal in 1994, marking the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. Since then the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award is being given to a film that best reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence.

About the Film: Nargesi

Iran | 2021 | Persian | 84 Mins | Colour

Cast & Crew

Director & Screenwriter: Payam Eskandari

Producer: Shahab Hosseini

DoP: Mohammad Namdar

Cast: Hossein Eskandari, Shahab Hosseini, Ghazal Nazar

Synopsis

The film depicts struggles of a human being with Down’s Syndrome whose greatest wish is to find love and get married and, in that pursuit, he attempts at doing anything. It seems, however, that the present-day world offers no place for him and his love until a gift completely turns his life around.

About the Director

Payam Eskandari is a young Iranian director who is known for his movies ‘Nargesi’, ‘The Good, the Bad, the Corny’ (2017) and ‘Mohey’ (2016). He has also worked as an actor and writer.