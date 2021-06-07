Introducing JioSaavnTV: New feature to offer curated Music Video Experience with Video Playlists

● New video feature will host music videos curated by genres, moods and artists

● Editorialized curation of video playlists and channels for users

Mumbai: JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest streaming platform for music and audio entertainment, has released its new video product – JioSaavnTV. The unique video feature aims to bridge the gap between expert curation and ease of consumption. JioSaavnTV is the newest addition to the video products on the platform.

With JioSaavnTV, the platform is creating and organising a new television experience for music in addition to its widely popular audio service. This feature will provide users with a one-stop entertainment hub with the highest quality streaming technology,

Pairing expert curation and ease of consumption, users will now be able to access Music TV Channels and Music Video Playlists on a new tab on the homepage, allowing them to make a choice on what they’d like to watch. TV Channels akin to analog channels will have recommended videos play one after the other, whilst Video Playlists will be playlists curated by mood, genre and artists.

Through the newly introduced Music TV channel and the Music Video Playlists, JioSaavn provides a differentiated experience allowing users to discover and access to a wide range of music videos from an artist, era or mood-based selection.

The new feature will enable users to switch seamlessly between videos that they want to watch and previously queued audio tracks. To get the full in-app video experience JioSaavn users can now flip between horizontal and vertical modes.

To kick off the launch, JioSaavnTV will include curation around popular artists, moods, genres and eras in music.

The release of the new product is supported by a marketing campaign through video ads showcasing music videos from artists including Badshah, Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa, K-Pop sensation BTS and Akul. The launch will be further amplified across social channels, digital and influencer outreach and a VR experience via Instagram.

Prior to this, the brand introduced its first video offering with Shorties – 15 second looping visuals to accompany select tracks – giving Indian artists a rich visual culture in motion bringing fans another touchpoint. Shorties has had over 200M views since it launched in late June 2020. In August, JioSaavn partnered with Triller to bring artist & user generated video content to the app.

While JioSaavn Pro users can enjoy an ad-free and unlimited access to the wide video library on the app, freemium users can watch up to three videos a month.