Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo through his Sand Animation has given his heartfelt condolence to the Young, Multi Talented Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In his Sand Animation, Shri Manas, has created the picture of the famous Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who debuted in the Movie ‘Kai Po Che’ & who got renowned in the Movie ‘M.S.Dhoni’ , as a tribute to him which says “You Will Always Live With Us”.

Related

comments