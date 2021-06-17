International Cricket Council Unveils Upstox As An Official Partner

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a major long-term partnership with Upstox (aka RKSV Securities India Private Limited), one of India’s largest investment platforms. The association, which runs to the end of the ICC’s current commercial rights cycle, begins with the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand this month (18-23 June, Southampton, UK).

Established as RKSV Securities India Private Limited in 2009, Upstox has grown rapidly over the years to become one of the largest online investment platforms in India. With 4 million+ customers onboarded, this collaboration with ICC will be pivotal in taking Upstox to the next phase of growth. Engaging with millennials has been the focus of Upstox’s strategy, as the brand continues to execute its vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable for all.

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Upstox as an Official Partner of the ICC. As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers. We look forward to supporting Upstox’s next phase of growth throughout 2021-23, a period in which the ICC will host no fewer than 5 senior level World Cups across Men’s and Women’s cricket.

