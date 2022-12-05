Inter-college Hockey Tournament at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: The two-day men’s and women’s hockey inter-college tournament was held at the Biju Pattnaik multi-purpose stadium on the campus of Utkal University. Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya inaugurated the tournament as the Chief Guest while the Registrar Dr. Avaya Kumar Nayak and Comptroller of Finance Gautama Pradhan were present as the Guest of Honour.

The massive promotion and dissemination of the Hockey World Cup to be held in our state Odisha in 2023 the contribution of Odisha hockey players in the national team are commendable. As per the instructions of the Higher Education Department and the contribution of Odisha’s prominent players in the national hockey team presenting India, Prof. Sabita informed.

Director of Sports Council of Utkal University, Prof. Satya Swarup Debashis inspired the athletes as the keynote speaker, while the coordinator of the said tournament, Dr. Kirti Ranjan Mallik conducted the meeting.

5 colleges participated in this tournament. In the men’s category, Niswas College won the champion title whereas and the runner-up was Regional Degree College, Dhenkanal. In the women’s section, an exciting hockey match was held between Dhenkanal Autonomous College and Parimal College.

Pradeep Kumar Samantarai took charge of coordinating the tournament while Ganesh Kanungo, Viswaranjan Sarangi were the selectors and Ardhendu Das were present as observers. Dr. Mallik thanked Sports Council officers Shakti Ranjan Senpati, Ambika Prasad Ray and other workers for developing the multi-purpose stadium and preparing the hockey ground in a short time in the stadium.