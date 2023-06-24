INS Trishul makes port call at Toamasina, Madagascar from 19 – 22 Jun 2023



INS Trishul made a port call at Toamasina, Madagascar from 19 – 22 Jun 2023 as part of Operational Deployment reflecting India’s cordial ties with its maritime neighbours. As part of the theme ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’, 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated wherein 352 personnel comprising ship’s company, officials from Governor’s and Mayor’s office, Malagasy Armed Forces, Women Police, members of Indian Embassy (including the Ambassador of India), doctors, nurses, members of Indian diaspora and local citizens participated in the event. H.E. Mr. Rafidison Richard Theodore, Governor of Antsiranana Region, Madagascar was the Chief Guest for the event.



During the ship’s visit, the Commanding Officer paid courtesy calls on Malagasy dignitaries and senior defence officers. Personnel from Indian and Malagasy Armed Forces engaged in wide range of professional interactions. The visit was aimed at enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding between both the navies.



On the occasion of World Music Day, a band performance was organised at The Mayor Hall, Toamasina, wherein IN Band and Betsimisaraka Folkloric Group ‘SAHY’ performed in the presence of dignitaries and local populace and showcased captivating musical performances. The ship was open for visitors at Toamasina, Madagascar on 21 Jun 23 and witnessed approximately 400 visitors.



Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of Indian Navy’s mission of building ‘Bridges of Friendship’ and strengthening international cooperation.



INS Trishul, the second of the Talwar class frigates, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 25 Jun 2003. The ship is fitted with state-of-the-art weapon and sensor package and carries a multi-role helicopter.



