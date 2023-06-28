INS Trishul Arrives In Seychelles To Participate In Seychelles National Day Celebrations On 29 Jun 23

INS Trishul made a port call at Seychelles as part of Operational Deployment reflecting India’s cordial ties with her maritime neighbours. During the visit, the Commanding Officer paid courtesy calls to H.E. Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and senior defence Leaders of Seychelles Armed Forces. He also called on High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, Mr Kartik Pande,.



The ship prior entry into port, undertook joint EEZ surveillance. His Excellency Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles welcomed the joint EEZ surveillance with Indian Navy which has helped in fostering the existing maritime cooperation between the two countries.



During the interactions, Brigadier Michael Rosette, CDF, Seychelles Defence Forces highlighted the strong relations between India and Seychelles. Col Jean Attala, Chief of Staff, Seychelles Defence Forces and Col Kunal Sharma, Military Advisor to Seychelles Defence Forces were also present.



The ship is scheduled to participate in the Seychelles National Day celebrations on 29 Jun 23.



