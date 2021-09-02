INS Savitri arrives Chattogram harbour, Bangladesh

New Delhi : Indian Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Savitri arrived Chattogram harbour, Bangladesh on 02 September 2021 carrying two 960 LPM (Litres Per Minute) Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the ongoing wave of the Covid pandemic in their country. The MOPs have been developed and manufactured by DRDO in India.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by Bangladesh Navy and the mobile plants were received by Commanding Officer of BNS Patenga Navy Hospital and representatives from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. On behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Commanding Officer of the ship also called on the Commander Chittagong Naval Area, Commander BN Fleet and Chairman Chittagong Port Authority to reaffirm India’s solidarity and partnership with Bangladesh. Following all Covid-19 protocols, the ship’s crew will also participate in professional and social exchanges with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy, further enhancing synergy between the two navies. The ship is also scheduled to participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with BN ship on 03 September on departure from port.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The two countries have had regular maritime interactions in the past.