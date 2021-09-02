India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Showcase Resurgent India’s March to Becoming a USD 5 Trillion Economy

New Delhi : The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai starting October 1 is set to showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy in the post-covid world. The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors.

Outlining the overarching theme of India’s participation at the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai running up to March 2022, Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said that: “India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India’s march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy. India’s exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The India pavilion will see participation from number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. Large number of prominent government ministers, officials, celebrities are set to visit India pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host number of cultural events.

Shri Subrahmanyam said, “At Expo 2020 Dubai, the India Pavilion is ready to showcase the face of an India rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility — a nation ready to lead the world’s future.”

The Pavilion will exhibit the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies. One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the India Pavilion will mirror the celebrations of AmritMahotsav, which was launched by the Prime Minister of India and will bring to the world the New India through many activities and cultural extravaganzas.

The entire four-storey structure is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes – Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

The India Pavilion will also be hosting and co-creating leadership discussions, international trade conferences, and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating nations.

At the India Pavilion, the visitors will also get the chance to witness star-studded nights, multiple cultural shows, Indian festivals celebration and relish the Indian delicacies.

The specially designed logo of India’s participation has been created to give a new holistic global brand experience to India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The logo’s circular form represents unity, commitment and the community which forms the central pillars of India; and signifies continuity and evolving lifecycles in one of the world’s most vibrant democracies and fastest-growing business centres.

The logo design showcases the chakra (wheel), which reflects strength, courage and progressive movement. The colours have been taken from the Indian flag, where Saffron symbolises strength and courage; White indicates peace and truth; and Green represents fertility, growth, and auspiciousness.

It will be used in all the official communications and stationery during Expo 2020 Dubai.

India’s participation at Expo 2020 will be covered by the India Pavilion’s website (www.indiaexpo2020.com) The website has been specifically designed for Expo 2020 Dubai to provide information to the public and visitors on schedule, events, and activities.

The website will also have a dedicated section for media registration, which will allow the journalists and media houses to apply for the right set of permissions to cover the activities at the India Pavilion, be it in person or online.