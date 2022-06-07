INS Satpura visits Manila

New Delhi :Towards enhancing military cooperation with the navies of friendly foreign countries, Indian Naval Ship Satpura on a deployment to the South China Sea (SCS) and West Pacific, visited Manila from 03 to 06 June 2022. The visit was aimed at strengthening mutual working relationships and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Philippines Navy.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer, Captain Saket Khanna called on Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, Deputy Commander of the Philippines Fleet. The IN ship was visited by officers and sailors of the Philippines Navy, who were briefed about the indigenous design and construction of the modern stealth frigate. Personnel from both navies also participated in friendly football and basketball matches.

INS Satpura is an indigenously designed and built 6000 tonnes guided missile stealth frigate equipped to seek and destroy adversaries in air, surface and undersea. The ship is a part of the Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.