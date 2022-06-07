Uechi Ryu Karate School held an annual award-giving ceremony

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Uechi Ryu Karate School held its annual karate and Kobudo weapons grading test and felicitation ceremony at Naba Krushna Choudhury [NKC] Stadium here on Sunday.

As many as 40 Karate trainees mainly students below 10 years of school were participated in the karate and Kobudo test, conducted by international Karate and Kobudo master K V Manoharan and assisted by Odisha Karate master and state head Sensei Sarat Kumar Rout and Sandeep Kumar Rout including Sensei Roja Manoharan from Kerala and school organizer Ashok Kumar Behera, district manager Subhasini Behera.

The test was conducted on Saturday and successfully karate trainees were felicitated in an award-giving ceremony held in NKC stadium on Sunday. Chief guest scientist Kishor Kumar Sahoo attended the belts and certificate distributions ceremony, district cricket association secretary Devidatta Mohanty, social activist Laxmidhar Swain, scribe Kahnu Charana Nanda, head Uechi Ryu karate school India K V Manoharan and Sensei Roja Manoharan, parents and guardians of Karate school.