INS Airavat recuses fishing vessel off Carnicobar

New Delhi : INS Airavat received a distress call from fishing vessel Saleth Matha II off Carnicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 2300 hrs on 30 Jul 21. The ship was transiting through the area whilst on her return leg from Jakarta, Indonesia post successful delivery of COVID 19 relief material as part of Ops Samudra Setu II. She immediately proceeded towards the FV at maximum speed to render assistance. The Port Blair based fishing boat which is of 20 metres in length and seven crew had been drifting off Carnicobar requesting for assistance on MMB channel 16 due to major defect in gear box since early morning on 29 Jul 21. Gusting winds more than 25 knots, swell upto 3.5 meters and intermittent rains because of active South West monsoon in the region made connecting up the towing arrangements an extremely difficult task. INS Airavat is presently towing FV to the nearest harbour for further assistance.

