India’s Active Caseload (4,08,920) presently constitutes 1.29% of total cases

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 46 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively, 46,15,18,479 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,94,423 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 52,99,036 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,02,313 2nd Dose 78,22,150 FLWs 1st Dose 1,79,32,882 2nd Dose 1,12,50,974 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 15,22,17,587 2nd Dose 80,61,768 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,44,37,699 2nd Dose 3,84,29,220 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,49,29,832 2nd Dose 3,61,34,054 Total 46,15,18,479

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,07,81,263 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 37,291 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

India has reported 41,649 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-four continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,08,920 and active cases now constitute 1.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,76,315 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 46.64 crore (46,64,27,038) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.42% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.34% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 54 consecutive days now.