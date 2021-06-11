INOX Rolls Out a Comprehensive Healthcare and COVID Safety Program for Employees and Family Members

Mumbai : India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd, today announced the roll-out of a holistic and comprehensive healthcare and COVID safety program for its employees and their family members. Besides free vaccination for all the employees, the program titled “Wellness Matters”, comprises multiple initiatives including free doctor-on-call service, pharmacy & pathology services at special rates, discounted anti-microbial home disinfection and workshops on mental & emotional wellness.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Arun Bhatia, Chief Human Resource Officer, INOX Leisure said, “The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our physical and mental wellbeing. For a business like ours, which has human emotions forming the core of everything we do, it is extremely important to have a Team, which is not only healthy, happy and safe, but also raring to go, and therefore it is our duty to safeguard their mental and physical health. The rollout of Wellness Matters is an outcome of our 360-degree commitment towards enabling and strengthening our employees to see through these difficult times. As a part of this program, our free COVID-19 vaccination drive will ensure 100% of our people are inoculated across India. We would also like to thank all our service partners who have come together and helped us curate this wonderful array of initiatives.”

Initiatives under the “Wellness Matters” Program:

· Free Vaccination for Employees: INOX will organize a free vaccination drive for employees across India. The dependents will also be facilitated with vaccination as a part of this initiative. The vaccination drive has already been initiated across the country to ensure all employees and their families are vaccinated at the earliest.

· Free Doctor on Call Service 24×7: This free service will assist INOX employees and their families in connecting with a doctor at any time of the day to consult on a range of health-related matters. Employees can avail services such as Health Risk Assessment and Personalized Diet Plans. INOX has partnered with an online health advisory service.

· Pharmacy for Discounted Medicines: INOX has partnered with an online pharmacy services provider which will help employees buy medicines online at a subsidized rate along with doorstep delivery

· Discounted Pathology Services: Under this initiative, INOX employees and their dependents can avail doorstep pathology services like RT-PCR, Antigen and other medical Tests. These services will also be availed through online pharmacy service provider.

· Discounted Anti-Microbial Home Disinfection: Provides antimicrobial surface coating with Bacti Barrier Surface Protector Service for residences as well as 2 wheeler and 4 wheeler vehicles at a highly subsidized rate.

· Mental Wellness Workshops: INOX will be regularly conducting Mental & Emotional Health related workshops and sessions for all its employees and family members. The workshops would focus on a range of subjects including rejuvenation, mindful listening and retention, balanced lifestyle, detoxification of anger, fear and stress, along with sessions on empathy and compassion.

Thanks to the wide-ranging measures and initiatives, Wellness Matters has already benefitted majority of INOX employees and family members in some way or the other.