Initiatives taken for maintenance of National Highways to overcome constraints due to COVID-19

New Delhi: The national and local level lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 posed constraints to the movement and supply/availability of materials, machinery and labourwhich affected the progress of works. However, due to several initiatives taken by the Government under Atmanirbhar Bharat to provide relief measures to Contractors/ Concessionaires/ Consultants, the maintenance and development works on National Highways have overshot the targets.
NHAI awarded 31 projects of 890 km length at a cost of Rs 26,322 crore during April to August 2020. The length of projects awarded by NHAI since 2017-18 is tabulated below.
|Year
|Award
|2017-18 (April to August)
|335 km
|2018-19 (April to August)
|272 km
|2019-20 (April to August)
|673 km
|2020-21 (April to August)
|890 km
|2021-22 (April to June)
|383 km
Maintenance of National Highways is a continuous process and the works on NHs are taken up as per requirements of connectivity, inter-se priority, traffic density and available resources. Details of funds allocated/utilized towards maintenance of NHs since 2019-20 is at Annexure-I.
ANNEXURE-I
The State/UT-wise details of funds allocated/utilized for maintenance of NHs since 2019-20
|Sl.
No.
|States/UTs/Agency
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22 (Till June, 2021)
|Alloc.
|Expd.
|Alloc.
|Expd.
|Alloc.
|Expd.
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|89.60
|65.37
|147.44
|113.91
|117.92
|10.71
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|28.72
|25.27
|78.76
|111.39
|45.27
|2.30
|3
|Assam
|28.49
|3.28
|130.68
|73.19
|77.09
|11.54
|4
|Bihar
|50.31
|15.24
|115.92
|64.86
|91.12
|8.50
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|25.02
|16.79
|44.13
|16.72
|28.27
|0.00
|6
|Goa
|6.59
|1.13
|18.95
|8.02
|15.69
|2.46
|7
|Gujarat
|100.23
|91.43
|186.28
|114.78
|155.58
|16.02
|8
|Haryana
|0.50
|0.02
|3.00
|0.00
|0.50
|0.00
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|37.90
|28.34
|83.40
|73.98
|67.02
|8.88
|10
|Jharkhand
|26.83
|26.07
|39.71
|23.13
|39.00
|3.72
|11
|Karnataka
|60.88
|30.87
|148.30
|132.44
|143.44
|25.35
|12
|Kerala
|77.19
|64.27
|127.06
|178.97
|92.93
|18.18
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|25.11
|14.80
|102.05
|28.11
|63.84
|0.00
|14
|Maharashtra
|125.25
|42.48
|281.53
|157.14
|228.51
|13.28
|15
|Manipur
|7.10
|2.38
|26.11
|22.89
|12.07
|0.00
|16
|Meghalaya
|70.36
|39.15
|61.66
|45.64
|45.07
|7.42
|17
|Mizoram
|48.97
|37.23
|34.91
|21.00
|30.46
|10.90
|18
|Nagaland
|42.42
|32.73
|62.14
|46.24
|50.59
|4.24
|19
|Odisha
|55.31
|49.95
|63.16
|104.68
|79.82
|14.00
|20
|Punjab
|10.74
|5.43
|34.72
|27.81
|27.85
|0.82
|21
|Rajasthan
|51.90
|40.02
|125.86
|78.02
|110.01
|4.11
|22
|Sikkim
|11.94
|10.36
|5.88
|6.85
|4.87
|0.00
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|36.85
|16.21
|92.68
|92.18
|68.08
|1.82
|24
|Telangana
|82.60
|59.55
|128.43
|72.54
|93.30
|12.65
|25
|Tripura
|25.71
|14.54
|16.68
|12.13
|8.03
|0.00
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|116.22
|73.54
|139.57
|90.81
|105.63
|4.85
|27
|Uttarakhand
|27.97
|14.42
|46.21
|32.79
|31.62
|3.18
|28
|West Bengal
|41.66
|38.03
|51.50
|34.89
|37.86
|1.34
|29
|Chandigarh
|0.20
|0.00
|3.11
|2.03
|9.30
|3.15
|30
|Dadar& Nagar Haveli ^
|0.20
|0.00
|0.86
|0.00
|0.68
|0.00
|31
|Daman & Diu ^
|0.20
|0.00
|32
|Delhi
|0.50
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|33
|Jammu & Kashmir $
|2.02
|0.34
|9.37
|0.00
|4.11
|0.00
|34
|Ladakh
|0.00
|0.00
|5.13
|3.39
|3.64
|0.00
|35
|Puducherry
|1.97
|0.09
|2.35
|1.98
|1.37
|0.00
|37
|NHAI
|400.00
|400.00
|400.00
|400.00
|200.00
|200.00
|38
|NHIDCL
|200.00
|200.00
|248.17
|248.17
|100 .00
|100.00
|39
|BRO
|142.00
|134.23
|220.00
|219.78
|170.00
|170.00
|40
|Bridge Management
|
System
|41
|Swachhata Activities along NH
|42
|First come first serve
|-59.46
|#
$- Erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State before reorganisation to State of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UT ^- Erstwhile UTs before merger
Authorizations were made to incur expenditure on purely “First Come First Serve” basis subject to the condition that total overall expenditure does not exceed total allocation made during that Financial Year to ensure that there are least surrender of funds. Therefore, expenditure for some States have been more than the allocation made during that Financial Year.
#- Expenditure included in State/UT wise
This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.