Initiatives taken for maintenance of National Highways to overcome constraints due to COVID-19

New Delhi: The national and local level lockdowns and restrictions due to COVID-19 posed constraints to the movement and supply/availability of materials, machinery and labourwhich affected the progress of works. However, due to several initiatives taken by the Government under Atmanirbhar Bharat to provide relief measures to Contractors/ Concessionaires/ Consultants, the maintenance and development works on National Highways have overshot the targets.

NHAI awarded 31 projects of 890 km length at a cost of Rs 26,322 crore during April to August 2020. The length of projects awarded by NHAI since 2017-18 is tabulated below.

Year Award 2017-18 (April to August) 335 km 2018-19 (April to August) 272 km 2019-20 (April to August) 673 km 2020-21 (April to August) 890 km 2021-22 (April to June) 383 km

Maintenance of National Highways is a continuous process and the works on NHs are taken up as per requirements of connectivity, inter-se priority, traffic density and available resources. Details of funds allocated/utilized towards maintenance of NHs since 2019-20 is at Annexure-I.

ANNEXURE-I

ANNEXURE REGARDING ‘MAINTENANCE AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT OF ROADS’

The State/UT-wise details of funds allocated/utilized for maintenance of NHs since 2019-20

Sl. No. States/UTs/Agency 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (Till June, 2021) Alloc. Expd. Alloc. Expd. Alloc. Expd. 1 Andhra Pradesh 89.60 65.37 147.44 113.91 117.92 10.71 2 Arunachal Pradesh 28.72 25.27 78.76 111.39 45.27 2.30 3 Assam 28.49 3.28 130.68 73.19 77.09 11.54 4 Bihar 50.31 15.24 115.92 64.86 91.12 8.50 5 Chhattisgarh 25.02 16.79 44.13 16.72 28.27 0.00 6 Goa 6.59 1.13 18.95 8.02 15.69 2.46 7 Gujarat 100.23 91.43 186.28 114.78 155.58 16.02 8 Haryana 0.50 0.02 3.00 0.00 0.50 0.00 9 Himachal Pradesh 37.90 28.34 83.40 73.98 67.02 8.88 10 Jharkhand 26.83 26.07 39.71 23.13 39.00 3.72 11 Karnataka 60.88 30.87 148.30 132.44 143.44 25.35 12 Kerala 77.19 64.27 127.06 178.97 92.93 18.18 13 Madhya Pradesh 25.11 14.80 102.05 28.11 63.84 0.00 14 Maharashtra 125.25 42.48 281.53 157.14 228.51 13.28 15 Manipur 7.10 2.38 26.11 22.89 12.07 0.00 16 Meghalaya 70.36 39.15 61.66 45.64 45.07 7.42 17 Mizoram 48.97 37.23 34.91 21.00 30.46 10.90 18 Nagaland 42.42 32.73 62.14 46.24 50.59 4.24 19 Odisha 55.31 49.95 63.16 104.68 79.82 14.00 20 Punjab 10.74 5.43 34.72 27.81 27.85 0.82 21 Rajasthan 51.90 40.02 125.86 78.02 110.01 4.11 22 Sikkim 11.94 10.36 5.88 6.85 4.87 0.00 23 Tamil Nadu 36.85 16.21 92.68 92.18 68.08 1.82 24 Telangana 82.60 59.55 128.43 72.54 93.30 12.65 25 Tripura 25.71 14.54 16.68 12.13 8.03 0.00 26 Uttar Pradesh 116.22 73.54 139.57 90.81 105.63 4.85 27 Uttarakhand 27.97 14.42 46.21 32.79 31.62 3.18 28 West Bengal 41.66 38.03 51.50 34.89 37.86 1.34 29 Chandigarh 0.20 0.00 3.11 2.03 9.30 3.15 30 Dadar& Nagar Haveli ^ 0.20 0.00 0.86 0.00 0.68 0.00 31 Daman & Diu ^ 0.20 0.00 32 Delhi 0.50 0.00 0.25 0.00 0.20 0.00 33 Jammu & Kashmir $ 2.02 0.34 9.37 0.00 4.11 0.00 34 Ladakh 0.00 0.00 5.13 3.39 3.64 0.00 35 Puducherry 1.97 0.09 2.35 1.98 1.37 0.00 37 NHAI 400.00 400.00 400.00 400.00 200.00 200.00 38 NHIDCL 200.00 200.00 248.17 248.17 100 .00 100.00 39 BRO 142.00 134.23 220.00 219.78 170.00 170.00 40 Bridge Management Sl. No. States/UTs/Agency 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 (Till June, 2021) Alloc. Expd. Alloc. Expd. Alloc. Expd. System 41 Swachhata Activities along NH 42 First come first serve -59.46 #

$- Erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State before reorganisation to State of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UT ^- Erstwhile UTs before merger

Authorizations were made to incur expenditure on purely “First Come First Serve” basis subject to the condition that total overall expenditure does not exceed total allocation made during that Financial Year to ensure that there are least surrender of funds. Therefore, expenditure for some States have been more than the allocation made during that Financial Year.

#- Expenditure included in State/UT wise

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.