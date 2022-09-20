‘Industry leaders’ role crucial in India’s mission to become Atma Nirbhar’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon business and industry leaders to take a proactive role in India’s mission to become Atma Nirbhar. Expressing confidence about Indian industry’s competence and efficiency, Shri Dhankhar said that ‘India is counting on its entrepreneurial generation to drive economic growth by creating new enterprises, new jobs, new exports and new solutions to the developmental problems’.

Inaugurating the 49th National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi, the Vice President stressed that the industry has a “crucial responsibility of catalysing qualitative upliftment of the farm sector too”. “If the Indian farmer progresses, India progresses”, he said.

Underlining the various initiatives by the government to upskill and “making India’s enterprises and workforce world class”, the Vice President called upon the industry to take responsibility in promoting and upgrading the workforce with the latest skill sets.

Lauding India’s start-up sector as one of the best in the world, Shri Dhankhar observed how “digital entrepreneurs are beginning to appear even in small towns and rural areas”. He added that India’s rich human resources are recognised globally, and that they need to be further harnessed to maximise India’s advantage on the world stage.

The Vice President noted that India is poised to become one of the three largest economies by the end of the decade and how a series of systemic reforms taken by the government in the last few years has improved the ease of doing business.

Observing how democracy and economy flourish when transparency and accountability are reflected at each stage in a governance system, he called for further improving the efficiency and competitiveness in the system to regain India’s glorious past.

The Vice President presented Fellowships of AIMA to Shir Vijay Kelkar, former Chairman, Finance Commission of India, Shri Raman K Garg, IRS, and Shri Harsh Pati Singhania, former President, AIMA on this occasion. He also released a souvenir for the convention during the event. He appreciated the efforts of AIMA in bringing together the business community and focussing on India’s advantages for growth.

C K Ranganathan, President, AIMA, Smt. Rekha Sethi, Director General, AIMA, Shri Nikhil Sawhney, Vice President, AIMA and other dignitaries were present during the event.