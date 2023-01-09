Industries must opt self regulation to reduce pollution: Sanjay Gupta

New Delhi : Sanjay Gupta, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) held a review meeting with the HPSPCB officials at Regional Office Baddi in district Solan today.

The Chairman reviewed the position of compliance of industrial units and gave directions to ensure that all units are compliant to various pollution norms under Water, Air and Environment Protection Acts. He directed that special focus be laid on regulation of municipal bodies in the area such that solid waste management, plastic waste disposal and sanitation were carried out properly by them in urban areas.

Sh. Gupta also gave his suggestions regarding the strengthening of the State Board and assured the co-operation of the pollution control board with the industries.

Later, an Interaction meeting was also held by Sanjay Gupta with the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Association (BBNIA) at Jharmajri near Baddi. Members of the association participated and raised different issues and problems faced by them regarding industrial operation and sought suggestions for improvement regarding speedy disposal of applications and Environmental Compliances.

Sh. Gupta urged the industries towards self-regulation in order to reduce pollution and ensure conservation of the environment. He also requested BBNIA to train their staff so that they can avail the facility to file the case in HP-OCMMS portal with ease. He assured that various concerns of the industries shall be examined in due course of time and sought cooperation for a pollution free environment.

Apoorv Devgan, Member Secretary, HP State Pollution Control Board gives his valuable inputs with regards to Environment issues and various initiatives taken by the HPSPCB. He further informed that the sampling module of PCB has been upgraded for sample collection through mobile application and for transparency.

A brief presentation was given by the Chief Environmental Engineer, Regional Office Baddi regarding the current status of industries and their day to day functioning of HPSPCB.

On behalf of industries association President BBNIA Rajender Guleria and president of HDMA Rajesh Gupta represented the current scenario of industries in the BBN area. Some important issues were also raised such as Common Effluent Treatment Plant functioning and regarding API disposal during open discussions.