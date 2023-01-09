Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sanjay Verma inaugurates 3rd Disarmament and International Security Fellowship Programme

New Delhi : Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, inaugurated the 3rd Disarmament and International Security Fellowship Programme, which is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi, from 9-27 January 2023. Young diplomats from 30 countries are participating in the fellowship programme.

The fellowship programme aims at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on issues related to contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs, and familiarizing them with India and aspects of India’s foreign policy. It features talks, presentations and simulation exercises by leading experts on a range of subjects such as the global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, certain conventional weapons, space security, security of cyberspace, export controls, and emerging technologies. It also includes visits to facilities of the Department of Atomic Energy of India and the Indian Space Research Organization to provide the fellows a first-hand exposure to India’s civil nuclear and civil space programmes.

The fellowship programme fulfils the mandate of UN General Assembly resolution “United Nations study on disarmament and non-proliferation education” and is also in line with the focus on ‘Disarmament Education’ in UN Secretary General’s Agenda for Disarmament “Securing our Common Future”.

The 1st and 2nd editions of the programme were held in January 2019 and 2020 respectively.