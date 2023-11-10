Mumbai, November 07, 2023: IndusInd Bank goes live with RuPay Credit Card on UPI with the launch of ‘IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card’, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In addition to making seamless payments to merchants via the RuPay network using POS devices and e-commerce websites, IndusInd Bank RuPay credit card customers can now conveniently initiate UPI payments by simply linking their credit cards with the UPI-enabled Apps. With the integration of IndusInd Bank’s RuPay credit card on UPI, individuals can make transactions seamlessly on both online and offline platforms and earn accelerated rewards on their UPI transactions.

Furthermore, the users will have the flexibility to convert reward points into statement credit, air-miles or opt for multiple vouchers options through IndusMoments.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are delighted to introduce IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay credit card in collaboration with NPCI. Given UPI’s universal prevalence in India, linking UPI to credit card is a further amalgamation of convenience and features/benefits, all enhancing customer convenience and payment experience. With this card, we open doors to a world of benefits and rewards through UPI, ensuring that customers’ financial aspirations are always within reach, placing the power of effortless transactions right at their fingertips.”

Mr. Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management & Marketing, NPCI, said, “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with IndusInd Bank as they embark on their journey with the RuPay network. IndusInd Bank’s Platinum RuPay Credit Card seamlessly combines convenience of UPI with the rewarding experience of credit cards. RuPay has progressively established itself as a modern, contemporary, and vibrant brand, characterized by tailor-made value propositions supported by cutting-edge technology that ensures both wider acceptability and security. As RuPay credit cards continue to gain momentum in terms of issuances and market share, we at NPCI remain steadfast in our mission to further enhance credit accessibility in India, thereby transforming the way Indian consumers engage in financial transactions.”