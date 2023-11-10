Odisha Discoms support 1700+ local contractors; award contracts worth Rs. 7600/- crores since acquiring the state-wide distribution license

Bhubaneswar, November 10, 2023: In its commitment to the state’s economic and industrial development, Odisha Discoms, joint ventures between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, have awarded contracts orders worth Rs. 7661 crores in the last 3 years, since taking over distribution operations in the state. These contracts have been awarded under two broad categories- materials and services, to local contractors and suppliers.

Odisha discoms – TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited have forged agreements with 1732 local vendors and suppliers. These collaborative partnerships serve as the backbone for day-to-day operations and services, with an added focus on encouraging these local vendors to employ local residents. Within the service sector, covering meter reading, billing, network maintenance etc., the discoms have awarded contracts to 1197 vendors with a total value of Rs.6087 crores. Similarly, in materials supply category, including Distribution Transformers, Cables, Poles, IT Hardware etc. the discoms have entrusted 535 contracts valued at Rs. 1574 crores to maintain and upgrade the distribution network across the state.

Mr Sanjay Banga, President -T&D, Tata Power said “Odisha is emerging as the fastest growing industrial hub in the country and local contractors and suppliers are playing a crucial role in scripting the state’s growth story. We are forging several meaningful partnerships with them for procuring critical materials and services . We are also encouraging them to rope in local youth in their day to day operations and supply chain management. We are committed to support Odisha in becoming the economic juggernaut by powering the Make in Odisha efforts”

Over the last two decades Odisha has witnessed tremendous industrial growth which has transformed the overall business landscape resulting in substantial impact on the economic prosperity of local community. Several new large and energy intensive industries have come up in the state based on the availability of cost effective, quality and reliable power supply in the state.