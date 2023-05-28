IndiGo’s iconic livery takes flight on Boeing 777 aircraft on May 28, 2023

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has revealed its vibrant livery on the newly introduced Boeing 777 aircraft, servicing the Delhi-Istanbul route. The B777 aircraft landed in New Delhi on May 28, 2023 wearing the airline’s white and blue livery.

The Boeing 777 aircraft has the seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration. IndiGo passengers flying aboard this aircraft will also be able to pre-book hot meals.

Through its codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo is providing connectivity to 33 European destinations which includes countries such as Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and Edinburgh.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Additionally, with the admission season closing in, these flights will benefit Indian students traveling to Europe for educational purposes. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in.