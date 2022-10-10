IndiGoGreen 2.0: Flying responsibly towards a people-centric future

India’s leading carrier – IndiGo, published its second ESG Report. Featuring the theme “Flying Responsibly.” IndiGo’s second ESG report outlines the company’s sustainability and corporate responsibility achievements in FY22 under the three ESG pillars: Environmental, Social, Business, and Governance.

IndiGo is continuously improving the measures to safeguard the climate and the environment, maintaining responsible and fair relations with its employees, and actively engaging in numerous social initiatives.

Mr. Kiran Koteshwar, Chief Programs Officer and Head – ESG, IndiGo said, “In a year full of opportunities, challenges, and uncertainty, providing air connectivity to everyone remained core to our business. With respect to ESG, we have embarked on a journey that is rooted in driving change both inside and outside the organization. The organization was steadfast in delivering on our values as we made significant progress toward our ESG goals throughout the year. Our momentum and drive are to provide best air connectivity in domestic and international markets in a responsible manner. As such we are driving the evolution of our sector in an effort to integrate aviation with climate protection.”

Environmental initiatives

IndiGo received delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus on 18th February 2022

CO2 emission trend – Fuel accounts for 99.5% of our Scope 1 emissions footprint. Therefore, through concerted efforts, we are seeking to reduce the emissions intensity from our jet aviation fuel consumption by 18% between FY 2015-16 and FY 2022-23. We are firmly on course to meet this target by the end of FY 2022-23

Started using environment-friendly equipment such as the Ground-Power Combo units as replacement for the conventional APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) usage on ground. This has helped reduce ATF usage by APUs by 80%

Adopted several energy-efficient practices to reduce the environmental impact of its aircraft and on-ground vehicles such as the utilization of electric tugs which has increased by 30%. We also use the Eco Luggage Freight Loader (‘E-BFL’) to load and unload baggage and freight from cargo compartments and is entirely electrical

We have also managed to reduce our ecological footprint through effective waste management and recycling practices such as converting discarded seat covers and carpets into bags, folders, pouches, etc

Social initiatives

We undertake a wide range of social initiatives which focus on our core pillars of Children and Education, Women Empowerment, Environment and Heritage. Some of the key highlights of our social initiatives for FY 2021-22 have been provided below:

Initiatives aimed at improving access to education and nurturing excellence and in FY 2021-22, despite COVID-19, the education initiatives helped retain more than 31,000+ children in school and ensured that they continue their education

The initiatives for empowerment of rural women have led to an average income increase of 10-15% for 55,000+ rural women through ‘on farm’ and ‘off farm’ initiatives

Achieved 1.21 Lacs+ CER (Carbon Emission Reductions) in last 2 years through the installation of biogas units

Also focused on conservation of heritage structures in different parts of the country. In addition to the restoration of important historical structures including the Lal Bagh Palace in Indore, the programme has contributed to the economy by creation of 6,000+ days of work for the traditional craftsmen, stone masons, and other artisans from the community.

Business and governance initiatives

Strong corporate governance is the foundation upon which strong ESG initiatives are built. Our focus is on building and maintaining appropriate governance structures which help inculcate a culture of responsibility and accountability which is embedded in every aspect of our business. As we continue our ESG journey, we will ensure that our governance procedures evolve to support and facilitate ESG integration.

To access the full report, please visit https://www.goIndiGo.in/information/IndiGo-green.html