IndiGo tops the Safe Travel Barometer in India

New Delhi: India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has been ranked #1 by the Safe Travel Barometer with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 as the safest airline in India. Safe Travel Barometer, which is the world’s most comprehensive database for COVID-19 traveller health and safety protocols, has released the Safe Travel Score for airlines worldwide.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to be ranked as the safest airline in India by the Safe Travel Barometer. We have not only taken all precautionary measures as mandated by the government but have also gone beyond to ensure the safety of our passengers onboard our flight. This recognition is the evidence of our commitment towards safety and it further encourages us to strive for better services for our customers as they travel onboard our lead, clean flying machine”.

The safe travel score by Safe Travel is based on an independent audit of various parameters which are applicable to an air journey starting from pre-boarding, boarding till onboarding. It takes into consideration the COVID-19 related hygiene and the safety measures announced by the airlines for its travellers as well as its crew members. The parameters taken into consideration to measure the airlines for their safety include thermal screening of the passengers, face masks and hand sanitizers provided by the airlines and submission of a health declaration form by the traveller.

