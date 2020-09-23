Mercedes-Benz strengthens its AMG portfolio, launches the first-ever ‘AMG 53 series’ in India- the all-new AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé

New Delhi: India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today further strengthened its AMG portfolio with the introduction of an all-new stylish performance SUV Coupé – the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé. The launch of the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ is a significant and strategic decision for Mercedes-Benz as it introduces for the first time in India, the much awaited ‘AMG 53 series’. The new AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé that offers more power and performance dynamics also replaces the AMG 43 Coupé in India, and further builds on to the strength of the popular GLE SUV portfolio.

Key Pointers –

Formidable six-cylinder performance and race-bred driving dynamics are the cornerstones of the AMG 53 range

The AMG six-cylinder in-line engine with twin scroll turbocharging and F1 inspired 48 V EQ-Boost achieves 435 HP and an additional temporary 22 HP and 250 NM of electric output |0 – 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds| AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with seven drive programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail and Sand

Selectable AMG performance exhaust system | AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL+ with active roll stabilization system based on 48 V Technology configured to the hallmark AMG performance| It is motorized by the renowned AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

Mercedes-Benz offers the most comprehensive SUV portfolio in the luxury car segment with 7 SUVs and SUV Coupés

Features swanky new generation telematics, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (NTG 6.0) | Capable of ‘Over the Air’ updates

MBUX: The most intuitive in-car virtual assistant and infotainment system based on AI and ML in the luxury car segment; takes the ‘always on’ experience to a whole new level | The AMG GLE 53 Coupé is the first AMG with MBUX in India

The all-new GLE is now available in 300d, 400d, 450 and AMG GLE 53 Coupé variants

STAR EASE service packages for the new GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé starts @ 92,000 for 2 years/unlimited kilometers

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is priced at INR 1.2 Crore (all prices are ex-showroom, India)

