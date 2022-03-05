IndiGo to operate 51% of the repatriation flights under Operation Ganga by March 06

New Delhi: In its mission to support the repatriation efforts from Ukraine, IndiGo is operating the largest number of flights from February 28 to March 06, under Operation Ganga. The airline will be operating 42 flights (completed + planned) bringing back over 9200 Indian citizens back to their homeland by Sunday (March 06). The airline is operating these flights with A321 aircraft. Some of these flights carried relief material on their outward journey to Budapest and Rzeszow, while bringing back evacuees on the return leg via Istanbul.

Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President and Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo said, “We are humbled to fulfil our responsibility by operating more than 50% of the flights under Operation Ganga and contribute towards the repatriation efforts by the Indian Government. We have already operated 30 flights bringing back more than 6600 of our citizens till today. IndiGo remains committed to supporting the Government of India in its mission to evacuate Indian citizens from the crisis in Ukraine. We are proud to see our operations team stepping forward to respond to the critical humanitarian need of the hour, enabling the safe return of our stranded citizens back to their families and homes. We will continue to contribute to the country in its time of need.”

Destinations Total flights (From Feb 28 to Mar 06)- Completed + to be operated Rzeszow 14 Budapest 13 Bucharest 08 Suceava 04 Warsaw 02 Kosice 01