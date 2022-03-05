Tata Steel Foundation empowering youth of Joda through skill development

Joda: With an aim of augmenting employability of the young women through quality technical job enabled training and build an industry-ready workforce through skill development, Tata Steel Foundation has launched ‘Industrial Sewing Machine Operator’s Course’ at Tata Steel Skill Development Centre, Joda on Friday.

The centre was inaugurated by Mr Atul Bhatnagar General Manager (OMQ Division), Tata Steel in the presence of senior officials of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Foundation and representatives of Shahi Exports. A total of 30 young women from Joda and nearby places have registered for the sewing training.

After successful completion of the two-month vocational training, the young women will be provided employment in Shahi Exports, one of the largest apparel manufacturing company in India.