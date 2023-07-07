IndiGo soars to new heights: Pune now connects to 2 new domestic destinations

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced the addition of three new routes to and from Pune in response to the rising demand for travel this season from the smart city. Commencing operations between Pune-Jodhpur on June 16, 2023, and starting operations between Pune-Rajkot and Pune-Vadodara on July 03, 2023, these network additions aim to strengthen domestic connectivity and provide customers with increased flight options. By introducing these new routes, IndiGo aims to enhance mobility, accessibility, and interstate connectivity across the golden triangle of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “As the global aviation industry experiences rapid resurgence with air traffic reaching over 90% of pre-Covid levels, air travel is once again becoming increasingly accessible and the preferred choice for customers. We are delighted to be a part of this revolutionary growth and meet the growing demand by introducing new domestic routes across our already extensive network. These new connections will not only promote interstate mobility and connectivity but also contribute to the socio-economic and cultural growth of the country. We will continue to enhance domestic connectivity and uphold our commitment to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network.”

Pune is widely regarded as the second major IT hub and the most important automobile and manufacturing hub in India. Nicknamed the Oxford of the East, Pune is an education hub and has joined the IT revolution by becoming the second-largest software hub in India. Additionally, Pune takes pride in its rich culture and heritage destinations such as Lal Mahal, Shivneri Fort, Shanivarwada, Agakhan Palace, Lonavala-Khandala, Osho Ashram, Karla Caves, Sinhagad Fort, and more, owing to its history as one of the epicentres of the Maratha Empire.

Jodhpur, widely known as the “Blue City,” is home to numerous forts, palaces, and temples. It is also a major industrial city in Rajasthan, housing several industrial complexes. The city offers a wide range of handicrafts and is renowned for its tourist attractions, including Mehrangarh Fort, Umaid Bhawan Palace, Ghanta Ghar, and Jaswant Thada.

Rajkot is a city renowned for its heritage and is famous for traditional handicrafts such as silk work, embroidery, and patola weaving. It is a fast-developing city in the nation and features tourist attractions such as the Mahatma Gandhi Museum, Rotary International Dolls Museum, Watson Museum, Fun World, Pradhyuman Zoological Park, Lalpari Lake, Jubilee Garden, Aji Dam, and Prem Mandir.

Vadodara, also known as Baroda, is a city in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and beautiful gardens. Some of the famous tourist attractions in Vadodara include the Laxmi Vilas Palace, which served as the residence of the Maratha royal Gaekwad dynasty that ruled over Baroda State, Kirti Mandir, Sayaji Garden, Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharaja Sayajirao University, Sursagar Lake, and Maharaja Fatesingh Museum of Indology. The city is also renowned for its traditional art and craft, including textiles, handicrafts, and pottery.