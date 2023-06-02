IndiGo set to expand international connectivity with 6 new destinations and 174 new weekly flights

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is taking a massive step in its international expansion strategy with the addition of six new destinations across Asia, and Africa. It will connect Nairobi, Kenya and Jakarta, Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai in late July / early August. Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia (3x) & Baku, Azerbaijan (4x) and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan (4x), and Almaty, Kazakhstan (3x) *. IndiGo is therefore adding an impressive 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023, including new destinations, routes, and frequencies, catering to the rising demand for international travel from, to and via India.

The execution of this large-scale international expansion is an integral part in IndiGo’s strategy of moving Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers under the aegis of its CEO, Pieter Elbers, who joined the airline ten months ago. This strategic expansion plan will offer an array of super exciting opportunities for customers to travel worldwide on IndiGo.

Along with this expansive launch of new routes, IndiGo will also be resuming operations daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August, further enhancing travel options for passengers. This flight was suspended 3 years ago when Covid19 hit and will now be reinstated. These new flights will unlock remarkable opportunities for both business and leisure travellers seeking seamless connectivity.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo said, “We are absolutely excited to embark further on our ambitious international network expansion plans, in line with our commitment to giving wings to the Indian nation. As we steadfastly execute our strategy ‘Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers’, we are poised to establish unparalleled connections between people and places. The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time. With this expansion in our network, we will now be directly touching 32 international destinations (up from 26), next to our 78 domestic destinations.”

Reinforcing stronghold between India and Middle East

IndiGo’s Middle East expansion plans include launching more direct international services bringing the Middle Eastern destinations closer to more Indian cities by connecting Dammam to Lucknow, Chennai, and Kochi; Abu Dhabi to Goa, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad; Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad; Bahrain to Kochi and Jeddah to Ahmedabad over the next few months*

Along with this, there will be an array of increased frequencies between Mumbai-Dhaka, in August 2023. These expansions are a testament to IndiGo’s commitment to provide travellers with an extensive choice of destinations and convenient flight schedules.

In addition, IndiGo is also offering direct international connectivity from destinations like Bhubaneshwar and planning for international flights from North Goa Airport*. The airline will commence exclusive flights from Bhubaneshwar to Singapore and Bangkok from June 2023.

Expanding reach through codeshare connections

IndiGo has already been strengthening connectivity in Europe and North America through its codeshare connections via Turkish Airlines. IndiGo currently offers connectivity to 33 destinations in Europe via Istanbul. As part of the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo will soon be offering connectivity to North America closing final regulatory approvals. The partnership allows passengers to experience hassle-free transfers, access to a vast network, and a seamless travel experience across continents.

*Final dates and scheduled for these services will be announced along with opening of this flights for sale shortly, as soon as all approvals are in place.